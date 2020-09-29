Iggy Pop, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, the Creator have starred in a new short film advertising Gucci Tailoring’s new campaign.

In the Harmony Korine-directed video, the suited-and-booted rock and hip hop stars mess around at a west coast home where they eat spaghetti and dance in bathrooms.

The clip was filmed back in February and is soundtracked by Cerrone’s 1977 song ‘Supernature’. Iggy’s cockatoo, Biggy Pop, makes a cameo in the fun-filled video.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele said of the campaign: “A certain type of fun is also portrayed and the idea of how one’s obsession with appearances can create a kind of common ground that can become a sort of brotherhood.

“It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar”.

GQ premiered the video earlier today (September 29), writing: “The three greet each other ecstatically (in slo-mo, thank god), then boogie through Iggy’s house, trying on various suits and causing light, sensitive chaos. Tyler wears a sweater vest, Rocky wears the perfect fall overcoat, and everyone gets a few minutes with one of the parrots. In one image, Iggy serves heaping plates of spaghetti and red sauce. Good man! As a press release states, ‘their shared love of panache creates common ground.'”

Iggy Pop, meanwhile, recently donated his track ‘Free’ to PETA in an effort to help end cruel experiments on monkeys. The song, which opens his 2019 album of the same name, soundtracks a new video highlighting the psychological and physical suffering monkeys endure while being kept in laboratory cages for testing.