Watch Illy rap over Dua Lipa’s ‘Don’t Stop Now’

Melbourne rapper Illy – aka Alasdair Murray – has shared a video of himself rapping over a remix of Dua Lipa’s hit ‘Don’t Stop Now’.

According to the video description, the rap was written “at and about the height of coronavirus lockdown”. In his performance, Illy references social distancing, the federal government’s COVIDSafe app and even the video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Watch it below:

“I don’t get in scraps for toilet paper. I wipe my ass with these rappers anyway bruh,” Illy wrote in a caption on Instagram.

The performance was part of the third season of Illy’s “Friday Flips”, which sees him rap over remixed tracks from artists such as Lorde, Peking Duk, Arctic Monkeys and more. The video clip was produced, mixed and mastered by Cam Bluff and directed and edited by Sean Finney.

Illy’s latest release was the single ‘Parmas In June’, a track referring to the end of social gathering restrictions. Since his last full-length ‘Two Degrees’ in 2016, the rapper has dropped a string of singles over the years, including ‘Last Laugh’, ‘Lean On Me’, ‘Codes’ and ‘Then What’.

The rapper has also released a handful of collaborative singles with Jenna McDougall, Marko Penn, Anne-Marie, Vera Blue and more.