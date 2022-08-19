Watch In Hearts Wake cover Billie Eilish’s ‘all the good girls go to hell’ with WAAX’s Maz DeVita

In Hearts Wake have covered Billie Eilish’s 2019 song ‘all the good girls go to hell’, as part of triple j’s Like A Version series.

The cover sees the metalcore band add their distinctive flair to the pop-leaning original, complete with thunderous drums and guest vocals courtesy of WAAX frontwoman Maz DeVita. Watch that below:

Advertisement

In addition to covering ‘all the good girls go to hell’, which featured on Eilish’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, the band also performed their own song, ‘Worldwide Suicide’, lifted from their 2020 album ‘Kaliyuga’. Watch that below.

Speaking of their Eilish cover in an accompanying interview, Taylor cited the song’s “powerful message” about environmentalism as the reason behind their choice. The band said the track — which include lyrics like, “Hills burn in California” and, “Man is such a fool/ Why are we saving him?” — is a “clever way of speaking about the climate crisis”.

In Hearts Wake’s choice aligns with their recent environmental efforts in the form of Green Is The New Black, a recent documentary which chronicles the band’s attempts to fight climate change while creating and touring ‘Kaliyuga’. Released in April, the film followed the making of the world’s first carbon-neutral album, and was discussed by Taylor in an interview with NME earlier this year.

“I hope [audiences] not only feel inspired in some way, but like they have a sense of awareness around what’s happening to the world, and how they’re able to be part of that change in their own lives,” Taylor said of the film’s message.

In May, In Hearts Wake announced a sprawling national tour in support of Green Is The New Black, adopting a touring model which offsets 150 per cent of the carbon emissions created during the 28-date run. The following month, the band shared a new single, ‘W2HA’, which featured on the documentary’s soundtrack, which was released on August 5.