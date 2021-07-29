Watch Isabella Manfredi debut a new track at her first ever solo gig

Two months after she made her solo debut with the single ‘Jealousy’, ex-Preatures frontwoman Isabella Manfredi has returned with an enthralling new single titled ‘Sleepwalking’, shared in the form of a live performance.

Co-written with singer-songwriter Emma Louise, the song lands today (July 29) as part of a four-track EP titled ‘Live At Hubert’, recorded at the titular venue in Sydney during Manfredi’s first gig as a solo artist back in March.

Watch the video for ‘Sleepwalking (Live At Hubert)’ below:

In a press release, Manfredi said of the track: “My friend Emma said to me once that you have to be careful as a songwriter with what you choose to write because songs have a habit of coming true. This was very true for ‘Sleepwalking,’ which Emma and I wrote after my third escape to her house in LA from my crumbling relationship back home in Sydney.

“It turned out to be more of a divining rod than I would’ve liked, but it remains one of my favourites on the [as-yet-unannounced] album – an emancipation song, a song about awakening – and I love singing it so much (and I’m impatient) that I did a special version of it just for live. Those beautiful high harmonies you hear are Gia Vorne.

“I’m so in debt to Emma Louise and Tobias Jesso Jnr for giving me a place to stay, refuge and encouragement all that time ago in LA. It allowed so many of the songs of this new era to be born.”

In addition to ‘Sleepwalking’ and ‘Jealousy’, the ‘Live At Hubert’ EP also features two songs pulled from The Preatures’ catalogue, ‘Is This How You Feel?’ and ‘Cruel’. Both first appeared on the band’s debut album, ‘Blue Planet Eyes’, which they released in 2014.

The Preatures officially split back in May, citing “personal and financial reasons”. In an interview with triple j shortly after the news broke, Manfredi pointed out that her split from bandmate Jack Moffitt influenced the decision.

“My ten-year relationship with Jack was over. And if anyone’s ever gone through a break-up, it’s really hard to keep working with that person,” she said. “There was dynamics there that were really unhealthy, which just meant in the end for me, I had to get myself out of there.”