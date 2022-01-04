Watch ITZY perform unreleased song ‘Weapon’ during livestream

ITZY recently performed snippets of their unreleased track, ‘Warrior’, during a V Live broadcast.

Yesterday (January 3), ITZY members Yeji, Ryujin and Chaeryeong held a 12-minute livestream of what appeared to be a typical dance rehearsal for the group. However, during the V Live broadcast, the trio teased the yet-to-be-released track and performed never-before-seen choeregarahy for the song.

Check out the snippets below, as archived on YouTube:

According to previews released on Mnet’s social media channels, ‘Warrior’ will be one of the three tracks performed during the series finale of Street Girl Fighter. The spmg will be reportedly performed by dance groups Floor and Newnion.

Aside from ITZY’s ‘Weapon’, the Street Girl Fighter finale will also feature two new tracks titled ‘Bada Boom’ and ‘Fire’. the former seems to be sung by Solar and Moonbyul of MAMAMOO and the latter by (G)I-DLE, though the groups have yet to confirm this.

Meanwhile, ITZY vocalist Lia recently contributed a new song for the soundtrack of the historical K-drama series, The Red Sleeve. ‘Always Be Your Star’, which came out yesterday (January 3), marks Lia’s first-ever solo song, as well as her first appearance on the soundtrack of a TV series.

Meanwhile, ITZY previously collaborated with Squid Game star Heo Sung-tae at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards, which was held earlier this month. The girl group performing two of their hit singles ‘Loco’ and ‘Mafia In The Morning’, and acted in a dramatic skit that featured Heo.

The award show’s opening performance also saw a collaboration stage between ITZY’s Yeji and members of other fourth-generation K-pop groups such as TXT, ENHYPEN, aespa, Stray Kids and ATEEZ.