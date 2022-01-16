Watch Jack Antonoff perform ‘How Dare You Want More’ with his dad on ‘SNL’

Jack Antonoff‘s Bleachers were the musical guests on the first Saturday Night Live of 2022 last night (January 15).

Delivering two performances, their first saw them hit the stage for an energetic rendition of ‘How Dare You Want More’, taken from last year’s ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ album.

During the track, Antonoff was joined by singer-songwriter Blu DeTiger on bass and rising indie-rocker Claud on keys. He also made it a family affair by bringing his dad Rick along on guitar.

Speaking about the track upon its release, Antonoff said it was inspired by past family discoveries, which makes the appearance of his father on SNL even more poignant.

“Over the past few years I found out things about my family that challenged some of the myths of our structure. I’ve felt rage, fear, darkness etc around it, but at the end of the day what I am left with is that everybody wants a little more and going out there and trying to get it is something that can produce a lot of shame in people,” Antonoff said of the track.

“So… how dare you want more? How dare you go out and get what you want? How do you ask for it when you’re not sure if you even deserve it? It’s an easy song to write about the people in my life and the hardest thing to do to oneself.”

Later during the show, Bleachers returned to the stage for a moving performance of ‘Chinatown’, Antonoff’s 2020 collaboration with Bruce Springsteen, which this time saw Claud on guitar. You can check out both performances below.

Roddy Ricch was originally scheduled to be the musical guest on last night’s show but the rapper forced to pull out due to members of his team being exposed to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Antonoff confirmed he will release the fourth Bleachers album by the end of 2022.

It comes after the band recently released ‘Live At Electric Lady’, a nine-track LP of songs recorded live at the titular New York studio. Among its standouts were new versions of ‘Chinatown’ and ‘What’d I Do With All This Faith?’ (the latter featuring guest vocals from St. Vincent), as well as covers of The Waterboys’ ‘The Whole Of The Moon’ andThe Cars’ ‘Drive’.