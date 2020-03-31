Watch Jack Black make his TikTok debut with 30-second ‘Quarantine Dance’

Jack Black has made his TikTok debut by sharing a bizarre video in which he performs a ‘Quarantine Dance’ – you can see the clip below.



Read More: From meditation sessions to corona-covers – the artists making the most of self-isolation

The Tenacious D musician and actor joined the social media platform this week, as many people continue to self-isolate due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In his first upload, Black dons a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and a pair of black shorts as he busts moves in what appears to be the garden at his home. A series of high-kicks, spins and jumps result in the star losing his headgear at one point.

Advertisement

The clip, which has currently registered almost 265,000 likes, was captioned by Black with the hashtags “#reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome”.

“And they say the perfect TikTok doesn’t exist,” commented one user of the platform. Another wrote: “A new dance trend is born.”

This comes as many other artists continue to share new footage with fans online in a bid to entertain those in quarantine. Earlier today, Sparks’ Russell Mael shared a two-minute self-isolation video, while the likes of Charli XCX and Queen’s Brian May have also live-streamed from their homes.

Meanwhile, Tenacious D recently announced a string of tour dates for September and October. The duo will perform in a number of US ‘swing states’ in hope of influencing the forthcoming Presidential elections.

Tenacious D’s full dates are as follows:

Advertisement

September

25 – Adler Theatre, Davenport, Iowa

26 – The Sylvee, Madison, Wisconsin

27 – Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo, Michigan

29 – Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, Ohio

October

01 – Wilson Center, Wilmington, North Carolina

02 – Moran Theater, Jacksonville, Florida

04 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Washington, D.C.

05 – Dominion Energy Center, Richmond, Virginia

07 – The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

09 – Radio City Music Hall, New York City, New York