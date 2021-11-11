Watch Jack Colwell perform unreleased songs ‘Vampire’ and ‘Private Idaho’

Jack Colwell has performed two unreleased songs as part of a filmed live set for Sydney performing arts space and gallery Phoenix Central Park.

Colwell began the set with new song ‘Vampire’, performing with an acoustic guitar and light piano accompaniment courtesy of composer Oliver John Cameron. “Lacerate my skin, drain the blood from me / Steal all my kindness, fill your cup with me,” the singer-songwriter croons on the track.

‘Vampire’ was followed up by an emotionally-charged performance of another new cut, ‘Private Idaho’, which Colwell debuted in Sydney earlier this year. The song is a similarly sparse, meditative slow-burner, with Colwell’s voice powerfully reverberating in the Phoenix performance space.

Colwell also performed ‘Weak’ and ‘A Spell’ – two songs from debut album ‘Swandream’ – joining Cameron on piano for the latter. Watch the full set below:

Colwell’s performance was filmed as part of a new series by Phoenix Central Park called HALO, which the space describes as a “survey of Sydney’s musical community emerging from lockdown”.

From over 500 applications, 20 acts and 67 performers were chosen for the series and filmed over a six-day period, each representing “a distinct sub-culture” from the city’s artistic landscape. Other artists to take part in the series include Shady Nasty – who performed recent EP ‘CLUBSMOKE’ in full – and Okenyo.

Colwell’s debut album ‘Swandream’ dropped in 2020, with NME dubbing it one of the best Australian albums of the year. NME’s Jackson Langford wrote at the time that the album “feels like [Colwell’s] reached into your chest and grabbed your heart, looking into your eyes pleading us to feel what he feels.

“That’s the unmistakable gravity and power that Jack Colwell’s storytelling has, and ‘Swandream’ is a story all of his own.”