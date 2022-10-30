Watch Jack Harlow host and perform on latest episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jack Harlow pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live last night (October 29) – watch him host and perform on the show below.

Last night marked the show’s return to NBC after a week off, shutting down rumours that Taylor Swift would make a surprise appearance last Saturday (October 22).

Harlow made his SNL debut last March, performing a medley of his singles ‘Tyler Herro’ and ‘Whats Poppin’. He also teamed up with Pete Davidson to deliver a skit parodying Eminem.

Advertisement

For his second appearance, he performed ‘Lil Secret’, ‘First Class’ and ‘State Fair’ as well as taking part in a number of skits and giving the show’s opening monologue.

In the monologue, he said: “A lot of people have been saying I’m the goat,” Harlow started. “They don’t mean greatest of all time, they mean that one from Narnia.

“I don’t know what it is about me but people on the Internet, they like to roast me. I don’t mind, I think it’s funny.”

Continuing with the winking self-criticism, Harlow recalled “one guy” saying: “I don’t know why y’all think Jack Harlow is so special. You can find somebody who looks like him at any local gas station.”

“I’ve heard them say, I look like if you tried to draw Justin Timberlake from memory. I think my favourite one might be — Jack Harlow looks like the guy who rips the tickets in half at the movie theatre.”



Advertisement

Harlow is currently riding the high of his second album, ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, which arrived back in May via Generation Now and Atlantic. It was supported by the singles ‘Nail Tech’ and ‘First Class’.

In a three star review, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams highlighted the album’s “commercial-sounding tracks”, writing: “On an album full of soppy exploration of Harlow’s love life and what it’s like to be a rap superstar, these chirpy tunes liven up a tracklist that can otherwise be melancholy and monotonous.”

Next month, Harlow will embark on a 14-date tour of Europe and the UK. The run will begin in Birmingham on Wednesday November 2, wrapping up in Milan on Monday November 21. More info and tickets for the tour can be found here.

Coming up on SNL is Steve Lacy, who will make his debut on the show’s November 5 episode, hosted by comedian Amy Schumer.

The 48th season of Saturday Night Live premiered earlier this month, with Kendrick Lamar performing a trio of songs from latest album ‘Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers’. Willow and Megan Thee Stallion have since performed on the show.