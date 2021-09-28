Watch Jack Ladder and The Dreamlanders perform ‘Hurtsville’ live in full

Jack Ladder and The Dreamlanders have shared the full concert footage from the Sydney leg of their ‘Hurtsville’ tenth anniversary tour earlier this year.

Filmed at the Factory Theatre in May, the black-and-white footage sees Ladder and his band – bassist Donny Benét, drummer Laurence Pike, guitarist Kirin J Callinan and keyboardist Neal Sutherland – perform the 2011 album from front to back.

The performance was filmed by Downgrade, recorded by Matt Landers and mixed by Wade Keirghan. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Ladder and co. released a deluxe vinyl reissue of ‘Hurtsville’ in April to coincide with its tenth anniversary, including unreleased photos, lyric sheets, ephemera from the album’s sessions and more. Live shows in both Sydney and Melbourne to celebrate took place the following month.

The singer-songwriter descried the album as an experience of “sensory deprivation” when speaking to NME about ‘Hurtsville’ earlier this year.

“You could live in the space of that music and come out revitalised,” he said. “It appeals to really basic human emotions. People are always going to be going through a thing.”

Ladder returned with latest album ‘Hijack!’ earlier this month, marking his sixth studio album and fourth with the Dreamlanders. Ladder co-produced the record alongside Pike, also of PVT and Liars‘ current incarnation.