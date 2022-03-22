Watch Jack White impersonate Beck onstage for surprise warm-up at Nashville show

Jack White pretended to be Beck at the latter’s intimate acoustic show in Nashville, Tennessee last night (March 21).

The former The White Stripes frontman, who is readying the release of two new solo albums this spring and summer, walked stage at what appeared to be the start of Beck’s show at the city’s Basement East venue.

“Hello ladies and gentlemen, I’m Beck. I’m gonna play you one of my favourite songs from the 1990s that I wrote,” White said as he slung a guitar over his shoulder.

He then launched into playing some of Chumbawamba‘s 1997 hit ‘Tubthumping’ followed by ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ by The Proclaimers – both songs of which aren’t Beck’s.

Before long, the real Beck entered the stage, asking: “What are you doing, Jack?” White responded that he “warmed it up for you” and was tuning his guitar. Beck also made something of a quip about going to retrieve nail clippers from his car for White.

You can watch footage of the moment below.

Some fans welcomed White’s impersonation. One wrote: “I mean, I’d watch Jack improve on 90’s covers for an hour and a half 🙌” while another said: “Two favs right there.”

Longtime friends White and Beck have connected before by covering each other’s work and performing as surprise guests at previous gigs.

In 2007, the White Stripes teamed up with Beck for to work on B-sides for the Stripes’ single ‘Conquest’. Beck was co-producer and contributed vocals/piano to ’It’s My Fault For Being Famous’ as well as slide guitar on ‘Honey, We Can’t Afford To Look This Cheap’.

Elsewhere, White recently announced the acts who will appear as support on his upcoming world tour – buy your tickets here.

The musician shared news of two new albums – ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ (out April 8) and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ (July 22) – last November, previewing the releases with singles ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Hi-De-Ho’ and ‘Queen Of The Bees’.