Watch Jack White perform new single ‘Taking Me Back’ live

Jack White has released a self-directed live performance video of recent single ‘Taking Me Back’ – check it out below.

Released back in October, ‘Taking Me Back’ was the first solo song White had released in three years.

The following month, White confirmed that he would be releasing two full-length records in 2022 with ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ arriving on April 8 ahead of its follow-up, ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ which is set for release July 22. The records are “two entirely different albums” that are “each defined by different inspirations, different themes [and] different moods”.

Those records will be supported by The Supply Chain Issue Tour, a lengthy global run of shows that includes two dates at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Now, to give fans a taste of what to expect from the upcoming tour, White has shared a live practice video of him and his band performing ‘Taking Me Back’ – check it out below.

The clip sees White performing alongside bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary, & drummer Daru Jones in The Blue Room at Third Man Records.

“People keep asking who’s going to be in the band. We thought it would be good to let people see who it is,” White explained in an interview with Alt 98.7. “They’re such improvisational musicians. They really perform differently every time. We can do really hard-hitting stuff, and then also really gentle acoustic numbers,” said White.

He also confirmed that “not much is off-limits” for this upcoming run of shows. “I’m doing songs from everything I’ve ever done in my life. Everything that I was the main songwriter or main singer, then that’s kind of in our bag of tricks. I think we ended up having over 80 the last time I went on the road.”

Jack White’s The Supply Chain Issue Tour kicks off April 8 with a pair of shows in Detroit before heading out across America.

In June, the run of shows hits the UK and Europe before White finishes up the tour with some more US shows in August. The complete list of dates can be found here.