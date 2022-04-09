Watch Jack White perform US national anthem at Detroit Tigers game

Jack White took to the field at Comerica Park in Detroit yesterday (April 8) to perform the US national anthem – you can watch his performance below.

The former White Stripes frontman played an instrumental version of the anthem before the Detroit Tigers’ baseball game against the Chicago White Sox. The performance coincided with the release of his fourth solo album, ‘Fear Of The Dawn’.

For the performance, White was backed by bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary, and drummer Daru Jones – the same trio set to accompany White on his ‘Supply Chain Issues Tour’.

It comes after White previously threw the ceremonial first pitch at a Tigers game against the White Sox back in 2014.

You can see White’s performance below:

Native Detroiter Jack White performs the national anthem on Opening Day. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/cANcnHzOYm — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 8, 2022

Later in the same night, at a homecoming gig at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre, White proposed to – then just moments later, married – his girlfriend, fellow singer-songwriter and local Olivia Jean.

The historic moment came at the end of White’s set at the Masonic Temple Theatre, during a rendition of The White Stripes’ 2001 tune ‘Hotel Yorba’. Jean – whose band also opened for the show, according to local outlet ABC 7 WXYZ – joined White and his band to perform the song, before he popped the question to an onslaught of cheers.

The show was part of White’s extensive run of headline shows, dubbed ‘The Supply Chain Issue Tour’, which will also call at Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and other cities into May/June.

White will then touch down in the UK for a two-night billing at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London (June 27/28).

For his UK and European dates, he will be joined by Chubby & The Gang, Yard Act, SONS, Doctor Victor, Ko Ko Mo, Larkin Poe, Equal Idiots, and Mdou Moctar.

For the North American leg, support includes The Kills, Ezra Furman, Be Your Own Pet, Natalie Bergman and many more.

Following his appearances in the capital, White is due to hit the road in Europe throughout July before returning for an additional stint in the US. He’ll also perform at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 10.

White’s new album ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ was previewed with singles ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Hi-De-Ho’ and ‘Queen Of The Bees’. You can read NME‘s three-star review of the album here.