Watch Jaguar Jonze’s intense new video for ‘TESSELLATIONS’

Jaguar Jonze has shared a video for ‘TESSELLATIONS’, the opening track from newly-released EP ‘ANTIHERO’.

Directed by the songwriter herself – aka Deena Lynch – alongside Ribal Hosn, the intense cyberpunk visuals are similar to the front cover artwork for ‘ANTIHERO’. They show a dual-wielding, gun-slinging Jonze manoeuvring around scaffolding as neon lights swirl around her.

Watch the video for ‘TESSELLATIONS’ below:

‘TESSELLATIONS’ is one of five tracks on Jonze’s new EP – out today (April 16) – alongside ‘DEADALIVE’, ‘MURDER’, ‘CURLED IN’ and ‘ASTRONAUT’.

Co-produced by Jonze along with her bassist Aidan Hogg, the EP follows her 2020 debut ‘Diamonds & Liquid Gold’.

‘ANTIHERO’ culminates a tumultuous year for the multidisciplinary artist – one that included a stay in hospital care after contracting COVID-19, and calling out patterns of abuse against women in the Australian music industry while offering support for survivors.

Speaking to NME back in February, Jonze spoke about the EP’s title, saying, “I’m neither a protagonist or an antagonist in my own life. I’m not perfect – I make mistakes, but I also do good. It’s me exploring those two sides of everything. I’m realising that I’m the antihero of my own life.”

Earlier this month, Jonze announced she would be heading out on tour from May, supporting San Cisco on the band’s ‘Between You and Me’ album launch shows.