Watch James Bay play new songs ‘One Life’ and ‘Everybody Needs Someone’ in London

James Bay played two unreleased songs, ‘One Life’ and ‘Everybody Needs Someone’, during his gig in London last night (May 4) – you can watch footage of the performance below.

Bay, whose last studio album ‘Electric Light’ was released in May 2018, is currently on his ‘Give Me The Reason’ tour, which will continue in Norwich tonight (May 5).

Last night Bay performed at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, where he included two unreleased songs – ‘One Life’ and ‘Everybody Needs Someone’ – in his setlist. These tracks have yet to be officially released by Bay, though he has included them in his live sets in 2022 (via setlist.fm). He first performed ‘One Life’ live back in July 2020.

You can watch footage of Bay performing ‘One Life’ and ‘Everybody Needs Someone’ in London last night below.

Bay’s tour will wrap up next week, before a further date at Worcester Racecourse next month. You can see his upcoming live dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

May

5 – UEA, Norwich

7 – O2 Academy, Leicester

8 – Asylum, Hull

9 – Empire, Middlesbrough

11 – Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

12 – Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen

13 – Leadmill, Sheffield

JUNE

11 – Worcester Racecourse, Worcester

Bay released his latest single, ‘Give Me The Reason’, back in March. “It’s been a long and winding adventure making all this new music, but every moment was worth it,” the singer/songwriter said in a statement about the track. “I love this song, hope you all love it too.”

In a previous statement, Bay added: “It’s a song about seeing that the sun’s going down on a relationship, but believing that it doesn’t have to be the end. It’s about believing that there’s still a chance you can make it work.”