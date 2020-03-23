Watch James Blake cover Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’ on Instagram live stream

James Blake has covered Radiohead as part of an Instagram live stream tonight (March 23) – watch his performance of ‘No Surprises’ below.

Playing alone at the piano, Blake also played versions of Billie Eilish‘s ‘When The Party’s Over’ (which he’s recently covered at live shows) and his regular cover of Joni Mitchell‘s ‘A Case Of You’.

Read more: The show must go online: inside the rise of virtual gigs during the coronavirus crisis

“Ok looks like we’re in this for the long haul so I’m jumping in…” he wrote on social media, announcing the new live stream. “Gotta play for you guys somehow.”

Advertisement

Watch the ‘No Surprises’ cover below.

The new live stream saw Blake become the latest in a long line of musicians and bands taking to the internet from their homes to play virtual gigs for fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Over the weekend, The War On Drugs and Run The Jewels have both shared rough sketches of new music live from their studios, while Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard covered John Lennon and Phoebe Bridgers among others in the latest edition of his ‘Live From Home’ series of live streams.

The likes of Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud have also live-streamed performances from their homes or studios for fans on social media.

Advertisement

James Blake has cancelled his upcoming European tour due to the escalating Covid-19 crisis.

Keep up to date with every cancelled and postponed gig, tour and festival due to the pandemic here.