Japanese Breakfast performed ‘Be Sweet’ live on The Ellen DeGeneres Show – check it out below.

‘Be Sweet’ is taken from Japanese Breakfast’s 2021 album ‘Jubilee’ and follows on from her recent appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ where she performed ‘Slide Tackle’.

Japanese Breakfast (the stage name of multi-instrumentalist Michelle Zaune) released ‘Jubilee’ in June 2021. That record has been nominated for two Grammy Awards – Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album.

“I was at my apartment in Brooklyn (when I found out), and I screamed a lot and ran around and my neighbours probably thought I was a crazy person,” said Zauner of their nomination while she was on The Late Late Show. The ceremony was due to take place in Los Angeles on January 31 but has been pushed back due to COVID-19.

Watch Japanese Breakfast perform ‘Be Sweet’ on Ellen below:

Following the release of ‘Jubilee’, Japanese Breakfast has also shared a cover of Weezer’s ‘Say It Ain’t So’ and unveiled her contribution to the Sable soundtrack with new songs ‘Glider’ and ‘Better The Mask’. She also performed ‘Be Sweet’ in Simlish to tie in with the release of an expansion for Sims 4.

In a four-star review of ‘Jubilee’, NME wrote: “After making her name writing about the most difficult topics possible, Zauner proves here that it’s within your grasp to grab joy from that pain even when it feels impossible. Let ‘Jubilee’ be your guide.”

Last year, Japanese Breakfast also released her critically acclaimed memoir Crying In H Mart. The book is described as an “unflinching and powerful memoir about [Zauner] growing up Korean-American, losing her mother and forging her own identity”.

A few months after release, MGM’s Orion Pictures acquired rights for the film adaptation of Zauner’s book.