Watch Japanese Breakfast’s self-directed video for new song ‘Posing In Bondage’

Japanese Breakfast has shared a brand new song – watch the video for ‘Posing In Bondage’ below.
The track is the second preview of Michelle Zauner’s upcoming album ‘Jubilee’, due out in June via Dead Oceans.
The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Soft Sounds From Another Planet’ was first previewed last month with lead single ‘Be Sweet’ and now a second teaser has been shared.
Of ‘Posing In Bondage’, which comes complete with a creepy video set in a supermarket and self-directed by Zauner, the singer said: “‘Posing in Bondage’ is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so. No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 AM.
“The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”
Watch the new video below.
Alongside news of the new track, Japanese Breakfast has also detailed a 2022 tour across the US. The dates, which you can see in full below, begin in Philadelphia next August and run until mid-October.
AUGUST 2022
7th – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
SEPTEMBER 2022
14th – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
16th Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
17th – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
18th – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
19th – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
25th – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
27th – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
28th – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
OCTOBER 2022
1st – San Francisco, CA @ Regency
2nd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
4th – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
8th – Denver, CO @ Ogden
9th – Lawrence, KC @ Granada
10th – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Last month, Japanese Breakfast made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the run-up to the release of ‘Jubilee’.
As well as ‘Be Sweet’, Zauner and her band shared an online performance of her 2017 track ‘Jimmy Fallon Big!’. Originally written after a bandmate from her old band Little Big League told her he’d be leaving the band to join another that was going to make it “Jimmy Fallon big,” that same bandmate was present for the Fallon performance, performing the song alongside Zauner.