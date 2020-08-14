Watch Jason Momoa jam Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Higher Ground’ on his new bass

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has posted a video of himself jamming to Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ 1989 cover of Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Higher Ground’.

It came after the star received a new Fender Precision Bass guitar as a 41st birthday gift, courtesy of Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Vincent Van Trigt.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Momoa channels his inner Flea with a brief noodle of the 1989 cover. It featured on the Chilli Peppers’ album ‘Mother’s Milk’.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Momoa wrote: “@vincevantrigt_fender and @fender surprised me today with a lil pre present celebration. last day of 40 vince your are an amazing artist. mahalo nui loa. stay tuned for some cool stuff that fender is doing for the kids. all my aloha j.”

The Game of Thrones actor previously impersonated Ozzy Osbourne in a teaser clip for the veteran rocker’s recent album ‘Ordinary Man’.

Meanwhile, Peter Hook recently recalled how he and Bernard Sumner were re-taught Joy Division‘s ‘New Dawn Fades’ by the Chili Peppers before they played it on stage with Moby in 2001.

“One of my greatest moments was when we toured with Moby, and he was playing ‘New Dawn Fades’. He said to Bernard and I: ‘Why don’t you two get up and do it with us? Come on, it’ll be great,'” Hook remembered.

“We said: ‘Well, we don’t know it.’ And [Moby] got the Red Hot Chili Peppers to teach Bernard and I the music for ‘New Dawn Fades’ so we could go out and play it with him on stage.”

Advertisement

Hook added: “You think you wouldn’t ever forget [how to play the song], would you? That was one of the most surreal moments in my life, that particular episode.

“With people who are your contemporaries, your heroes in many ways – and they’re sat there teaching you your band’s song for a band that finished 40 years ago.”