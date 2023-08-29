Watch Jason Momoa mosh at Metallica and Pantera gig

Clips of Jason Momoa entering the mosh pit at a recent Metallica and Pantera concert have surfaced on the internet – watch them below.

The actor, best known for his roles in Game Of Thrones, Aquaman and Fast X, has been a longtime metalhead, and got the chance to meet Metallica during their concert at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday (August 25) and again on Sunday (August 27).

In a clip obtained by Stereogum, Momoa can be seen exclaiming “These fuckers opened with ‘Whilplash’!” before running into the crowd to join a circle pit as Metallica kicked off their set on Sunday.

Advertisement

In other clips shared onto the internet, the Aquaman star can also be seen jumping along with other fans as Pantera opened the show.

Watch footage of Momoa rocking out to Metallica’s ‘Whiplash’ and Pantera below.

Once the shows ended, Jason Momoa took to his official Instagram page to share a carousel of him meeting Metallica. He revealed that he was planning to bring his friend Travis Snyder along with him, but the latter had to undergo an emergency medical procedure. Instead, he got on a video call with Snyder and introduced him to the band via the call.

Advertisement

Momoa also thanked Metallica for donating to help Maui after it had been hit by wildfires recently. Momoa wrote on Instagram: “I’m so thankful for Metallica for connecting with him. You guys are the soundtrack to our lives. And mahalo for donating to Maui. @allwithinmyhandsfoundation is epic, please check it out.”

Jason Momoa wasn’t the only star to attend Metallica’s Los Angeles shows – which also featured Pantera as support. John Travolta and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee were also hanging out backstage with Pantera. See a photo of the band with Travolta, Lee and Momoa below.

Pantera announced plans to reunite with a revamped line-up back in July 2022 – this saw Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) on guitar and Charlie Benante (Anthrax) on drums joining frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown.

The heavy metal veterans current string of live shows marks their first headline tour in 22 years. It kicked off earlier this month with a opening show in Pennsylvania. They are also playing multiple shows as support for Metallica on their ‘M72’ tour.