Watch Jeff Tweedy and his son cover Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s new single

Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy and his son Spencer have covered Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen‘s new collaborative single – watch the performance below.

The pair shared the single ‘Like I Used To’ last month, complete with its own video and subsequent late night TV performance.

Jeff and Spencer’s performance of the song came as part of the duo’s long-running livestream show The Tweedy Show.

“That’s the best I can do with not knowing the lyrics perfectly yet,” Jeff says after the performance. Watch it below at the 2:30 mark.

Speaking about their collaboration last month, Van Etten remarked: “Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring. We highway high-fived many times along the way…”

Olsen added: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on.

“The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Elsewhere, Jeff Tweedy recently pledged to donate a portion of his songwriting royalties to local charity I Grow Chicago.

It comes after Tweedy last year pledged five per cent of his royalties to social justice organisations following the global Black Lives Matter protests in June last year in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

According to its website, I Grow Chicago‘s aim is to grow the neighbourhood of Englewood “from surviving to thriving through community connection, skill building, and opportunity”.