Watch Jehnny Beth perform chaotic version of ‘I’m The Man’ from home

Jehnny Beth has shared a powerful new performance of her single ‘I’m The Man’ – watch it below.

Recorded from the singer and her bandmates’ respective homes, the black-and-white video is a chaotic, fidgety recreation of the punk track.

‘I’m The Man’ appears on the Savages frontwoman’s debut solo album, ‘To Love Is To Live’, which was released back in June.

Watch the new live video below.

The new live version of ‘I’m The Man’ follows a recent live performance video Beth shared for her latest single ‘We Will Sin Together’.

“FEEL LIKE CELEBRATING??” she wrote on Twitter announcing the new version, following news of Joe Biden’s victory in the US election against Donald Trump. “I give you this Live version of ‘I’m The Man’ recorded from home. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate time to perform this song.”

She added that it’s been exactly a year since the song was released as part of the Peaky Blinders soundtrack.

Reviewing Jehnny Beth’s debut solo album ‘To Love Is To Live’ upon its release earlier this year, NME wrote: Beth explores the nuanced shades of love, lust, failure, fear and rage – a cacophony of emotion matched by the album’s effortless journey through sonic extremes. She’s known for her punk past, but this album offers a fuller picture of the artist.

“Nothing is out of bounds on ‘TO LOVE IS TO LIVE’, a timelessly raw and real ride through this thing called life.”

Beth is part of an all-female list of support acts for IDLES’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour in 2021.

The Savages singer will play alongside Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Big Joanie, Sinead O’Brien, Shopping and more in support of the Bristol punks on select dates of their huge, sold-out run of dates in May and June.