Watch Jess Ribeiro, Bec Sandridge and more perform for Shine Online livestream

Ali Barter, Bec Sandridge, Jess Ribeiro and more played at-home sets for a virtual festival yesterday (September 6) called Shine Online.

The live-streamed event was presented by Victorian organisation Decibels Youth Music, as part of the Darebin City Council’s FUSE festival.

Shine Online opened with sets from Alice Springs-based musician Casii Williams, Melbourne duo Lash78, indie-pop artist Jess Locke, ARIA-nominated singer Emily Wurramara and family trio Little Quirks.

Sandridge then performed ‘Animal’, ‘Eyes Wide’ and ‘High Tide’, followed by Ribeiro with four tracks, ‘Hurry Back To Love’, ‘Kill It Yourself’, ‘Cry Baby’ and 2009’s ‘It’ll Come To Pass’.

Barter closed the event, playing ‘Please Stay’, ‘January’ and, lastly, ‘Big Ones’, from her 2019 album ‘Hello, I’m Doing My Best’.

The virtual concert was hosted by comedian Kirsty Webeck, who engaged in brief Q&A sessions with each artist after they’d finished playing their set.

Watch the full livestream below:

The aim of Shine Online was to empower and celebrate Australian female musicians in the music industry, which Webeck explained during the livestream’s introduction.

“Female-identifying artists are very underrepresented in the music industry,” she said. “For example, in 2018, only 21 per cent of the top 100 most played tracks on Australian radio were by female-identifying artists.”

“We’ve really gone for it with celebrating our female-identifying artists today, we’ve taken over Father’s Day.”

Shine Online was also raising awareness for YoWo Music, a Melbourne-based music industry mentoring program for female and gender diverse youth.

Musicians such as Kimbra, Ainslie Wills and Thando, among others, have previously hosted workshops for the program.