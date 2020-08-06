Watch JessB’s music video for latest single ‘Shut Up!’

New Zealand rapper JessB has just dropped the music video for her latest single, ‘Shut Up!’

The single was released on July 14, when JessB also announced the name of her forthcoming mixtape, ‘3 Nights in Amsterdam’, set for release on August 28 via The Orchard.

‘Shut Up!’ was the second offering from the mixtape, following on from the release of ‘Pon It’ in May.

The video for ‘Shut Up!’ was directed by fellow New Zealand creative Connor Pritchard. Watch the clip below:

JessB worked with Netherlands producer Max Oude Weernink to put together the mixtape, which she said “was a dope experience”.

“It allowed me to push the boundaries with the types of music I usually like to create, while still being me,” she said.

“This song, and the mixtape to follow, creates a sound that I think is still relatively new in the Australasian music scene. A new banger to bump, the lyrics speak for themselves!”

‘3 Nights in Amsterdam’ will be the follow-up to the artist’s second EP, ‘New Views’ which dropped in August of last year.

Since then, JessB has collaborated with Baker Boy on his song ‘Meditjin’ and featured on G Flip‘s Like A Version cover of Labelle’s ‘Lady Marmalade’.