Watch Jessie Ware’s groovy video for new single ‘Begin Again’

Jessie Ware has released a groovy new video for her latest single ‘Begin Again’ from her upcoming album ‘That! Feels Good!’.

‘Begin Again’ was one of the first songs Ware wrote for her album – inspired by her time spent in South America encompassing the heat, sweat and sensuality of Brazil.

“’Begin Again’ is where this album started,” said Ware. “On a miserable afternoon during lockdown, James Ford [Arctic Monkeys producer] zoomed Shungudzo and Danny Parker in Los Angeles. They were just waking up, it was already dark in London. Frustrated yet completely focused, we set about writing in a new – and unnatural – way over the internet.”

She continued: “Dreaming of human touch, escapes to Brazil, beach bodies, holiday romances, all of it! I absolutely adore this song and I’m so excited for you to hear it, to hear the beautiful production by James and horns by Kokoroko, it’s the song that I knew I wanted to make as soon as I finished ‘Remember Where You Are’.”

The video, directed by Charlie Di Placido, features Ware as the pivotal figure throughout as she moves back and forth between a dimly-lit space shadowed by withdrawn dancers across to a rich and rusty velour backdrop.

Her forthcoming fifth album ‘That! Feels Good!’ is set for release on April 28 via EMI.

In a four-star review of her 2020 album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, NME referred to the LP as “An intoxicating cocktail of seductive beats, exhilarating choruses and sleek production, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ is pure escapism.

“Moving away from the wistful melancholy that permeated her last record, here Jessie Ware takes to the dance floor – and you’ll want to join her.”