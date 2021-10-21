Watch Jesswar relaunch triple j’s Like a Version with Limp Bizkit’s ‘Rollin”

After a two-month break, triple j has relaunched its Like a Version segment, with Brisbane rapper Jesswar delivering an explosive take on Limp Bizkit‘s 2000 cut ‘Rollin”.

Interspersing her own verses and the nu-metal classic’s original refrain, Jesswar performed the fiery rendition alongside a live band that included Violent Soho‘s Luke Henery on bass, Hope D drummer Jenna Goy, VOIID‘s Kate McGuire on guitar and DJ Faint One on the decks.

In addition, Jesswar also performed latest single ‘Bad Like Riri’, a collaboration with Texan rapper Erica Banks that arrived last week. Watch both performances below:

Jesswar’s appearance on the segment marks triple j’s first Like a Version since August 20, when Client Liaison covered Deee-Lite’s ‘Groove Is in the Heart’.

“It’s so nostalgic for those early 2000s vibes, that nu-metal sound. I feel like it’s kind of coming back,” the rapper said in a post-performance interview, explaining her decision to cover Limp Bizkit’s ‘Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water’ standout.

“I just like the way that it’s, mixed with hip-hop and rap, with rock music. I think it’s such a cool contrast. It has great energy. Both hip-hop and rock music, punk music, they have great energy.”

Jesswar released debut EP ‘TROPIXX’ back in March. Speaking to NME upon its release, Jesswar described ‘TROPIXX’ as “a retaliation”, declaring: “I wanna be standing there tall with my head up and I’m proud of who I am and can walk into any space or anywhere and be proud of who I am.”

In May, Jesswar became the first ever woman to win the Queensland Music Award in the Hip Hop/Rap category, taking out the title with ‘TROPPIX’ cut ‘Venom’.

In June, she made an appearance on the ABC programme The Set, joining forces with Peking Duk and The Amity Affliction to cover AC/DC’s ‘TNT’.