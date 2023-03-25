Watch Jimin bring ‘Like Crazy’ to ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Jimin was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (March 24) where the BTS member performed his solo single ‘Like Crazy’ – check it out below.

‘Like Crazy’ comes from Jimin’s debut solo album ‘FACE’ which was released yesterday alongside a trippy music video for the track.

Celebrating the release with an appearance on Fallon, Jimin was joined by a troupe of backing dancers as he performed the dreamy pop number.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Jimin said that ‘Like Crazy’ was inspired by the 2011 romance movie of the same name. “I tried to express the feelings of that movie. You know, the somewhat complex, somewhat lonely, somewhat happy emotions. I tried to express all these ambiguous and subtle emotions in a slightly sexy way, but I’m not sure how it’ll end up being received by people.”

Jimin has also revealed that his BTS groupmates were the “catalyst” for ‘FACE’.

“The words from the members helped me during the production of the album, and for me personally, they also played a role in deciding which direction my album should take, which is reassuring,” he said.

“[Their] performances and the approach to their solo projects are filled with their own distinct personalities that I personally have fun watching as I support them,” Jimin added.

In a four-star review, NME said: “Jimin has spoken about wanting to challenge himself on this record and show something darker and more raw. Sonically, he’s done just that here, using a range of sounds and styles across the five tracks that both add new strings to his bow as an artist and craft an inky and compelling atmosphere.”

“‘FACE’ might not be flawless but even in its missteps it reflects the turbulence of modern life – and especially of the last few years. If Jimin’s mission on this record was to stretch himself creatively and distill that dissonance in these songs, it’s one he’s accomplished.”

Meanwhile, Bang Si-hyuk, chairman of BTS‘ label HYBE, previously said that the plan for the boyband to reunite in 2025 is not set in stone.