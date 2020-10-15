Watch Jimmy Barnes cover ‘Happy Together’ with his wife, Jane

Jimmy Barnes has posted his latest cover version video to social media, taking on ‘Happy Together’ by The Turtles with his wife, Jane.

“It’s nice to be back sitting having a sing with my girl instead of doing interviews and talking on the phone and talking to the radio and all that sort of stuff,” Barnes said, introducing the cover.

“We hope you guys are all happy together wherever you are.”

Watch the video below:

I’m in the middle of another big week, you’re probably sick to death of me talking about myself so thought I’d sing for you with my @jane13barnes tonight, hope you’re all Happy Together. Full video on my Facebook page pic.twitter.com/IdNad9pQ4D — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) October 14, 2020

The Barnes duo has posted a handful of cover versions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, mostly recorded from their home.

Most recently, the pair filmed a rendition of ‘Scarlet Ribbons (For Her Hair)’ in which Barnes showcased his skill on the bagpipes.

Other tracks covered by the two include ‘Across The Universe’ by The Beatles, ‘Smile’ by Nat King Cole and Herb Alpert’s ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’.

Last week, Barnes released his latest book, entitled Killing Time: Short Stories from The Long Road Home. The short story collection is Barnes’ third book, following on from the memoirs Working Class Boy and Working Class Man. The former won Barnes Biography of the Year at the 2017 Australian Book Industry Awards.

Following the passing of Eddie Van Halen on October 6, Barnes shared that he had met the late guitarist during the 1980s.

“He asked me if I was interested in joining Van Halen,” Barnes recalled on Twitter.

“I’d just started my solo career so the timing wasn’t right but still to this day, it’s an honour to have been asked to play with such a legendary rock band.”