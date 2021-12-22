Watch Jimmy Barnes perform a live-streamed jam session with his wife, daughter and collaborators

Jimmy Barnes has cancelled a trio of acoustic shows that were slated to go down in Newcastle this week, but made up for the dour news with a live-streamed jam session he performed with his wife, daughter and collaborators.

The hour-long set was streamed yesterday evening (December 21) on Facebook Live, a day after Barnes confirmed that his three shows at Newcastle venue Lizotte’s would be axed “in the interest of the community’s health and safety” following a recent surge in local COVID-19 cases.

Barnes performed the entire set with collaborator Clayton Doley – who performed piano and accordion – with his longtime guitarist Ben Rodgers, wife Jane, daughter Eliza-Jane and son-in-law Jimmy Metherell all making appearances throughout.

They performed a handful of tracks from Barnes’ 2021 album ‘Flesh And Blood’, as well as tracks from the Cold Chisel catalogue and a few classic Christmas songs. For the group’s cover of Bette Milder’s track ‘The Rose’, Barnes broke out his iconic bagpipes.

Take a look at the full performance below:

‘Flesh And Blood’ landed back in July via Bloodlines. NME highlighted the record as one the top Australian releases for the month, with Karen Gwee calling it “further proof that Barnes is going strong and won’t ever stop”.

Barnes was scheduled to tour the record earlier this year, but following several postponements owing the ongoing pandemic, he cancelled the run in August.

Next year looks brighter for those hoping to catch Barnes in the flesh, however, as he’s currently slated to perform as part of next year’s Great Southern Nights concert series in NSW, as well as several dates on the Red Hot Summer and By The C tours. More details on Barnes’ upcoming tour dates can be found on his website.

Earlier in the year, Barnes and his daughter Mahalia, along with a slew of other family members, joined forces to cover AC/DC’s 1975 classic, ‘It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll’).