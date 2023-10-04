Watch Johnny Marr join PJ Harvey on stage in Manchester

PJ Harvey was joined on stage by Johnny Marr at her show in Manchester last night (October 3) – check out the footage below.

The singer-songwriter was performing the second of two consecutive gigs at the city’s Albert Hall as part of her current UK and European headline tour.

After playing her latest album ‘Inside The Old Year Dying’ in full, Harvey treated the audience to a second set of songs.

“I’d like to welcome a very special guest to the stage – please welcome Johnny Marr,” the artist said ahead of a collaborative rendition of ‘The Desperate Kingdom of Love’. The former Smiths guitarist later returned for the encore tracks ‘C’mon Billy’ and ‘White Chalk’.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the three performances here:

Following the concert, Marr took to X/Twitter to share an image of himself on stage with Harvey and her band. “Brilliant show by the amazing @PJHarveyUK and her magic band,” he wrote. “A real privilege to play those songs. Love ya Polly.”

See that post below.

Brilliant show by the amazing @PJHarveyUK and her magic band. A real privilege to play those songs. Love ya Polly. Pic @simonsanders pic.twitter.com/xJnCeWm3Yo — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) October 3, 2023

Harvey’s 2023 UK and European tour kicked off in Dublin last month. The date marked her first live show in six years. This Friday (October 6), the run of dates will resume in Amsterdam ahead of further stop-offs across Europe throughout the rest of the month.

See the full schedule below.

OCTOBER

06 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

07 – Paradiso, Amsterdam

09 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

10 – Cirque Royal, Brussels

12 – Olympia, Paris

13 – Olympia, Paris

15 – Volkshaus, Zurich

16 – Volkshaus, Zurich

18 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague

19 – Velký sál Lucerna, Prague

21 – Admiralspalast, Berlin

22 – Admiralspalast, Berlin

24 – Palladium, Warsaw

25 – Palladium, Warsaw

27 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

28 – Falkonersalen, Copenhagen

30 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

31 – Sentrum Scene, Oslo

In a four-star review of ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, NME said that the project “feel[s] like Harvey’s most immersive album yet”.

It added: “Harvey’s career has been characterised by continual Bowie-like reinvention and this is one her biggest about-turns both structurally and musically.”

Meanwhile, Johnny Marr recently announced a compilation album called ‘Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr’ and shared a new single, ‘Somewhere’.