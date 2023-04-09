Watch Jonas Brothers perform two new songs on ‘SNL’

The Jonas Brothers were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live this weekend (April 8) – watch them play ‘Waffle House’ and ‘Walls’ below.

Earlier this year, the band announced that they would be releasing a new Jonas Brothers album. Their latest record, ‘The Album’, will be coming out on May 5, and was preceded by its lead single ‘Wings’, which was released on February 24.

Alongside the new music, the trio will also be embarking on a tour, which includes a one-night-only mega-show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 14 and at New York’s Yankee Stadium on August 12.

Taking to the SNL stage, the band performed a choir-backed version of ‘Waffle House’ – their new single, which was released on April 7.

“Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement about the song (via Rolling Stone). “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

The Jonas Brothers also gave ‘Walls’, which is the closing track on ‘The Album’, its live debut, also backed by a choir.

The Jonas Brothers’ last album was 2019’s ‘Happiness Begins’, which included the singles ‘Sucker’, ‘Cool’ and ‘Only Human’.

In other news, the Jonas Brothers made a surprise appearance during Lewis Capaldi’s headline show at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night (April 6).

Capaldi was performing in New York ahead of the release of his upcoming second album ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’. After he performed ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, Capaldi left the stage for an encore but it was The Jonas Brothers who returned.

“We are Lewis Capaldi, thank you for being here with us tonight,” said Joe Jonas (via Billboard).

Sharing footage of the moment online afterwards, Capaldi said: “I can’t believe I’m now a Jonas Brother. The bonus, bonus Jonas.”