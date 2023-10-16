Watch Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox and more join Brandi Carlile onstage

Joni Mitchell made a surprise appearance at Brandi Carlile’s recent show in Los Angeles as well as Annie Lennox, Lucius and others – check out footage of the gig below.

The moment happened at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend (October 14). It was part of Carlile’s friends and family concert, which saw her perform covers of some of the artists who have inspired her throughout her career and play with her friends in the industry.

A highlight of the evening came towards the end of the 21-song setlist when Carlile brought out close friend and music icon Joni Mitchell for a surprise appearance, which came amid Mitchell’s general return to live performing following a nine-year hiatus.

Here, the two shared stories of their memories about one another over the years including Mitchell calling Carlile “butch” for drinking straight out of a wine bottle, and Carlile recalling their spending time together in Canada (via Spin). They also performed renditions of Mitchell’s ‘Shine’, ‘Ladies Of The Canyon’, and ‘The Circle Game’ to close off the show.

Earlier in the show Carlile had invited more special guests to join her including Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox, Lucius, Blake Mills, and Wendy and Lisa Melvoin of the Revolution.

Lennox performed her solo tracks ‘Why’ and ‘No More ‘I Love You’s’ with Carlile as well as Eurythmics’ ‘Love Is A Stranger’. Wendy and Lisa Melvoin joined to cover Prince’s ‘Mountains’, Blake Mills performed his track ‘Press My Luck’ with the singer, and Lucius joined Carlile for renditions of ‘The Man I’ll Never Find’ and ‘You And Me On The Rock’.

Other highlights include surprise appearances from Allison Russell and Carlile’s wife Catherine, as well as Carlile breaking out covers of Elton John’s ‘Madman Across The Water’ and Indigo Girls’ ‘Closer To Fine’. Find more footage and the full setlist below.

Brandi Carlile’s setlist:

01. ‘Stay Gentle / Over The Rainbow’

02. ‘Broken Horses’

03. ‘The Things I Regret’

04. ‘The Story’

05. ‘I Belong To You’ (with Catherine Carlile)

06. ‘Closer To Fine’ (Indigo Girls cover)

07. ‘The Man I’ll Never Find’ (Lucius cover, with Lucius)

08. ‘You And Me On The Rock’ (with Lucius)

09. ‘Requiem’ (Allison Russell cover, with Allison Russell)

10. ‘Press My Luck’ (Blake Mills cover, with Blake Mills)

11. ‘Mountains’ (Prince cover, with Wendy & Lisa)

12. ‘Why’ (Annie Lennox cover, with Annie Lennox)

13. ‘No More I Love You’s’ (The Lover Speaks cover, with Annie Lennox)

14. ‘Love Is A Stranger’ (Eurythmics cover, with Annie Lennox)

15. ‘Madman Across The Water’ (Elton John cover)

16. ‘The Joke’

17. ‘Woodstock’ (Joni Mitchell cover)

18. ‘Sistastrings Solo’

19. ”Shine’ (Joni Mitchell cover, with Joni Mitchell)

20. ‘Ladies Of The Canyon’ (Joni Mitchell cover, with Joni Mitchell)

21. ‘Circle Game’ (Joni Mitchell cover, with Joni Mitchell)

The event over the weekend followed a huge run of live shows performed by Carlile throughout 2023 including a three-night stand at the Gorge in Washington, which saw Mitchell’s first headline appearance in over 20 years. Earlier this year she also served as the opener for P!nk on the pop star’s recent stadium tour.

As for Mitchell, in August the singer-songwriter announced the third volume of her ongoing archival project, ‘The Asylum Years’.

The new archival series was initially announced in 2020 and its first edition, ‘Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963 – 1967)’, landed that same year.