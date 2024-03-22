Watch Josh Homme’s son’s band cover Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath classics at benefit show

Josh Homme‘s son covered Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath as part of the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman’s recent benefit gig.

Earlier this month, Homme announced a one-night only benefit gig in support of his charity, The Sweet Stuff Foundation at the Belasco Hall in Los Angeles.

As previously reported, Matt Helders, Beck and St. Vincent all performed at the show earlier this week alongside The Kills, Jesse Hughes, Bill Burr, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Justin Willman, Sarah Silverman and more.

Advertisement

During the same show, Homme’s son Ryder’s band Vivant also covered Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’ and Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ – you can watch a performance of the former below.

It comes after Homme’s son also played tambourine alongside his dad at a previous benefit show during a rendition of QOTSA’s ‘Into The Hollow’.

Elsewhere at the recent show, Dave Grohl also unveiled a new song he wrote about Homme, which he wrote upon being invited to perform at the concert. “I thought, ‘I’m gonna write a song about him and embarrass him in front of all of his friends’… by actually singing about how much I fucking love you, man,” he recounted. “And I’ve never even sung it out loud.”

Recently, Homme expressed his desire for Them Crooked Vultures to reunite, his supergroup with Grohl and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones. “I would love to get the band back together”, he said in a video response to a Reddit AMA, “But it’s sort of not my job to put Vultures back together, that’s Dave [Grohl]’s job. My job is to dance around, write words, and try to write some music.”

Homme also recently spoke to NME about his “romance” with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

Advertisement

“Dave has been one of the longest romances I’ve had that’s worked. He’s such a good guy, but I also love his dark side. I love mixing our watercolours together like that, just in conversation. We go to this place, that I won’t name, just to eat breakfast and waffles and talk about times,” he said.

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age are set to go on tour in the US with Royal Blood and The Struts as support. Visit here for tickets.