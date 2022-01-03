Watch Josh Klinghoffer pay tribute to Betty White with ‘Golden Girls’ theme song cover

Josh Klinghoffer has paid tribute to Betty White with a cover of the theme song for The Golden Girls – you can watch it below.

The beloved actor and entertainment personality died on New Year’s Eve (December 31) at the age of 99 at her home in Brentwood, California. Her death is believed to be of natural causes.

White, who was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday in just a few weeks, on January 17, is probably best known for her role as Rose Nylund on the hit US TV sitcom, which aired for seven seasons between 1985-1992.

Klinghoffer, the current Pearl Jam touring guitarist and former Red Hot Chili Peppers member, took to Instagram on the same evening as White’s death to honour the actor with a rendition of The Golden Girls theme song, and toast the New Year.

“Outside my window is the last dusk of 2021. Not quite sure what to say about this year. As always, it seems like it just begun and at the same time so much has happened,” the guitarist captioned his post.

“There has been a lot of loss lately, a lot of endings. It’s happening all the time everywhere, but these past few weeks have seen the loss of a few important people in my life. I rarely feel like I have any wisdom to share, but the son of the creator of the show I have included the theme song to said this, and I think it’s just brilliant. He said (something like), ‘We are all experts at being exactly who we were the day before.'”

Klinghoffer added: “As it’s a beginning of sorts, tomorrow, perhaps try and do something differently. Make that call. Start that book. Go and breathe outside. Put an end to that fight. Feel. Try and mend some of the broken things you see around you, inside and out. Live life knowing you don’t have forever.”

The Golden Girls theme song, ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’, was performed by Cynthia Fee for the show but originally written and recorded by Andrew Gold.

Many other names from the world of entertainment have taken to social media to pay tribute to White. You can see a section of them here.

In November, Klinghoffer said he felt like he’s known Pearl Jam “for 30 years” since he joined the band as a touring member.

The band recruited Klinghoffer last year and he made his live debut at Asbury Park, New Jersey at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in September.

Speaking about joining the Pearl Jam, he told Consequence Of Sound in a recent interview: “It is, it’s enormously gratifying. My bedroom wall when I was like 11, 12, 13 years old was all these people. I feel like I’ve known these guys for 30 years already, I don’t know if that will make it work better or not.”