Watch JOY. cover Soulja Boy’s ‘Kiss Me Thru The Phone’ for Like a Version

Brisbane artist JOY. is the latest musical guest to take on triple j’s Like a Version segment, covering Soulja Boy‘s iconic 2008 hit ‘Kiss Me Thru The Phone’.

JOY.’s rendition is a complete reimagining of the song, taking the R&B original and turning it on its head. Hers is led by instrumentals and soft production with spacious backing vocals, courtesy of her full band.

Watch her rendition of ‘Kiss Me Thru The Phone’ below:

“Soulja Boy is iconic,” JOY. said of the track in her post-performance interview. “I think it’s a timeless song and the melodies are so crazy, so I wanted to flip it.”

“Initially when I decided to cover this song, I just wanted to highlight his melodies really, so I started doing an acoustic cover. I have no idea how it got to where it is now,” she laughed.

JOY. also performed an original song, opting for ‘Depends On’ from her recent EP ‘Portal’. Watch that below too:

JOY. released ‘Portal’ earlier this month, marking her first EP since 2018’s ‘Six’. She’s released a number of singles over the past few years, including ‘Can’t Be You’, ‘Diamond’, ‘Anime’, ‘Waterfalls’, ‘Out Of Love’, ‘Alone On The Moon’ and ‘Think About It’.

In addition to her own music, JOY. has also racked up some impressive producing credits, having worked on Future‘s track ‘Back To Basics’ from his new album ‘I NEVER LIKED YOU’, as well as The Kid LAROI‘s ‘Selfish’.