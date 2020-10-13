Watch Julia Stone play an intimate rendition of ‘Unreal’ on ‘Colbert’

Julia Stone was a musical guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as part of his #PlayAtHome series, where she delivered a stripped-down rendition of her latest single, ‘Unreal’.

Sitting on the floor armed only with an acoustic guitar and a microphone, it’s a far cry from the studio version of the track, which features a multitude of vocal effects and electronic beats.

Watch the captivating performance below:

Advertisement

The single was originally released in early September and was produced by Stone’s collaborator Thomas Bartlett, who also helped co-produce previous single ‘Break’ alongside St. Vincent. Both tracks will feature on a larger body of work to come.

“When I’m with Thomas, I feel amazing,” Stone said of ‘Unreal’ upon release.

“The song sort of transformed; it’s also a bit about the feeling of somebody making you feel like you can never quite be real and be yourself.”

Alongside the new single, Stone announced two live shows at Sydney’s Factory Theatre for November 6-7. Tickets are on sale now.

Advertisement

“With the upcoming concert series, I wanted to take part in the healing of hearts in these troubling and uncertain times,” she said.

“Live music will always bring people together, celebrate our humanity and nurture our bond. Music heals as much as it excites, and I want to do all I can to re-establish our connection to one another. I’m beyond excited to play these shows in my hometown.”