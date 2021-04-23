Watch Julia Stone’s cinematic music video for ‘Fire In Me’

Julia Stone has released a cinematic music video for her latest single ‘Fire In Me’, which dropped last month.

The Rhys Day-directed clip watches more like an indie film than a music video, opening with a monologue from Stone and scenes of a dystopian desert.

“Something happens to you out here,” she recites in the video. “A feeling that’s been inside you the whole time is let out.”

As well as herself, the clip features Australian actor David Wenham – known for his roles in Lord of the Rings, Australia, Lion and more – whose dehydrated character she sets up to be hunted.

He’s captured by a group of vampires – played by Clarence Kent and Jarrad Seng – but eventually rescued by Stone when she has a change of heart, whisking him away on the back of her motorbike and riding the pair off into the desert. Watch the full video below.

Speaking of ‘Fire In Me’ in a press statement when the song was first released, Stone said it “was about creating a feeling of pure energy”.

“I love the feeling when the music sounds like what the lyrics mean,” she explained.

‘Fire In Me’ is the fifth cut from Stone’s forthcoming album ‘Sixty Summers’, which is set to arrive in full at the end of this month. Other singles she’s shared from the record so far include ‘Dance’, ‘Break’, ‘Unreal’ and ‘We All Have’ with The National‘s Matt Beringer.

Stone was recently added to the Season 3 lineup of ABC’s The Set. She’ll be performing on April 28 along with Kwame and Tasman Keith for the program, which films at ABC studios in Sydney.

You can register your interest to be part of the audience here.