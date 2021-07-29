Watch Jungle’s video for new retro pop single ‘Truth’

Jungle have returned with a brand new single and video – watch and listen to ‘Truth’ below.

The track is the latest preview of the London duo’s upcoming third album ‘Loving In Stereo’, due out on August 13.

So far, they’ve shared the songs ‘Romeo’, ‘Talk About It’ and ‘Keep Moving’ in previewing the follow-up to the duo’s second album, ‘For Ever’ (2018).

Advertisement

Speaking about ‘Truth’, which is a gorgeous slice of retro pop, Jungle’s J&T said: “‘Truth’ is another moment on the record which came very quickly and naturally. It was the most different sounding thing we had made at the time, and for that reason couldn’t ignore it.

“For us it’s about youth, love and trust. The feeling of finding someone who means more than anything else in the world.”

Watch Jungle’s new ‘Truth’ video below:

In a recent interview with NME about ‘Loving In Stereo’, Jungle said that they wanted new song ‘Truth’ to stand out as the curveball of their third album.

“It’s like what ‘Month of May’ was on [Arcade Fire‘s] ‘The Suburbs’,” the band’s J Lloyd said as a way of comparison. “‘Month of May’ was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t Arcade Fire? What are they doing?'”he added.

Advertisement

“And then it slowly gets this energy to it, and it works. That song was a little bit of a trap that we wanted to put on the album. I kind of can’t wait to piss some Jungle fans off with it.”

Jungle will take to the stage for a four-night billing at O2 Academy Brixton in London this September (1-4) before performing two shows at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse (September 17/18). You can find ticket details here.

Ahead of the dates, the duo will play a special gig at Banquet Records in Kingston on August 12 to mark the release of ‘Loving In Stereo’ – visit here for more information.