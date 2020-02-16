News Music News

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium

Karen Gwee
Fire Fight Australia 2020 kd lang Hallelujah
Credit: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

k.d. lang treated Fire Fight Australia to something special when she sang the Leonard Cohen classic ‘Hallelujah’ at the massive bushfire benefit concert on Sunday (February 16).

Lang recorded a rendition of the legendary song for her 2004 album ‘Hymns Of The 49th Parallel’ and has performed it live many times since, including at the opening ceremony of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Watch her performance, accompanied only by a pianist, at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium in full via 7NEWS below.

Advertisement

The Canadian musician was one of several non-Aussie acts who played Fire Fight Australia. Most notably, Queen and Adam Lambert performed the band’s setlist from their iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid “for the first time in history”. They even broadcasted footage of Freddie Mercury to re-enact a light-hearted moment he shared with the Wembley audience in 1985.

Other international artists who played Fire Fight Australia include Alice Cooper, Ronan Keating, and Michael Bublé, who appeared via a special livestream from his sold-out Melbourne show at Rod Laver Arena.

Aussie artists at the sold-out concert included John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Peking Duk and many more.

Per Channel 7, Fire Fight Australia has raised $9 million for Australian bushfire relief and counting. Donations can be made via the official Fire Fight Australia website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more

Billie Eilish wins Best Song In The World at NME Awards 2020

Eilish beats Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone and Clairo to the award
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.