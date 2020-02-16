Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

k.d. lang treated Fire Fight Australia to something special when she sang the Leonard Cohen classic ‘Hallelujah’ at the massive bushfire benefit concert on Sunday (February 16).

Lang recorded a rendition of the legendary song for her 2004 album ‘Hymns Of The 49th Parallel’ and has performed it live many times since, including at the opening ceremony of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

Watch her performance, accompanied only by a pianist, at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium in full via 7NEWS below.

The Canadian musician was one of several non-Aussie acts who played Fire Fight Australia. Most notably, Queen and Adam Lambert performed the band’s setlist from their iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid “for the first time in history”. They even broadcasted footage of Freddie Mercury to re-enact a light-hearted moment he shared with the Wembley audience in 1985.

Other international artists who played Fire Fight Australia include Alice Cooper, Ronan Keating, and Michael Bublé, who appeared via a special livestream from his sold-out Melbourne show at Rod Laver Arena.

Aussie artists at the sold-out concert included John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Peking Duk and many more.

Per Channel 7, Fire Fight Australia has raised $9 million for Australian bushfire relief and counting. Donations can be made via the official Fire Fight Australia website.