Watch Kacey Musgraves sing about ‘All The Colors Of The World’ on ‘Sesame Street’

Kacey Musgraves made her return to Sesame Street this week, joining Elmo, Big Bird, the Count and more for a bubbly tune about her favourite colours (or lack thereof).

The country-pop megastar had previously guested on the pilot episode of Elmo’s HBO Max spin-off The Not-Too-Late Show, where she performed the original song ‘Rubber Duckie’.

For her new appearance on the primary children’s show – which streamed Thursday (December 2) on HBO Max, and will air on PBS Kids next fall – Musgraves led an ensemble cast of Muppets through a song about why she loves the colours red, yellow, green, black and brown. Before she can make her way through the whole spectrum, though, Abby Cadabby reminds her that she doesn’t need a favourite, and can “love them all the same”.

Take a look at Musgraves performing ‘All The Colors Of The World’ on Sesame Street below:

Musgraves’ appearance on Sesame Street marks the latest in a sprawling slate of recent musical cameos. She joins previous guests like Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Dave Grohl and Chance The Rapper; artists set to follow her this season – the show’s 52nd – include Anderson .Paak and Jon Batiste.

Musgraves – who recently became the first musician to play nude on Saturday Night Live, channeling Forrest Gump in her performance of ‘Justified’ – released her fifth studio album, ‘Star-Crossed’, in September. NME gave it four stars upon its release, writing that her “dissection of a crumbling relationship is inspired by Romeo & Juliet and split into three parts, never collapsing under its own concept”.

It was recently confirmed that ‘Star-Crossed’ would be ineligible for consideration in the Best Country Album category at next year’s Grammys. It is, however, eligible for the Best Pop Album and all-inclusive Best Album categories. Additionally, her song ‘Camera Roll’ has reportedly been accepted for the Best Country Song category.

Musgraves responded to the Recording Academy’s decision on Twitter, posting a photo of herself as a child in a pink cowboy hat. “You can take the girl out of the country (genre) but you can’t take the country out of the girl,” Musgraves captioned the photo.

Last month, she released a cover of Coldplay’s 2005 song ‘Fix You’, recorded as part of a stop-motion film from Chipotle called A Future Begins.