Watch Kamasi Washington’s 50-minute Adult Swim Festival set

Kamasi Washington has performed a high-energy 50-minute set as part of this weekend’s Adult Swim Festival.

The performance was live-streamed on YouTube last Friday (November 13) and features Washington backed by an eight-person band.

Watch the set in full below:

Other artists who performed at the Adult Swim festival include Thundercat (joined by Ariana Grande), Run The Jewels, Kaytranada and Rico Nasty.

Washington’s last studio album was 2018’s widely-acclaimed ‘Heaven and Earth’. Since then, the saxophonist has teamed up with Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin and 9th Wonder to release a self-titled seven-track EP as the supergroup Dinner Party. Many of the tracks also feature Chicago singer Phoelix.

The collaborative project was recorded toward the end of 2019 at Chalice Studios in Los Angeles, with the musicians working together whenever they had the chance. The EP landed the top spot on Billboard‘s Top Contemporary Jazz Albums charts upon its release.

A collection of remixes, ‘Dinner Party: Dessert’, was released in October, featuring contributions from Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Rapsody, Cordae, Bilal and Tank And The Bangas, among others.

He also wrote the music for the 2020 Michelle Obama Netflix documentary, Becoming. His work earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special.