Watch Kanye West and Sunday Service Choir perform at DMX’s memorial service

Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir paid tribute to DMX with live performances at the late rapper’s memorial in Brooklyn yesterday (April 24).

West and his gospel group opened the service with an arrangement of Soul II Soul’s ‘Keep On Movin’ before singing the Clark Sisters’ ‘You Brought The Sunshine’, the hymn ‘Jesus Loves Me’ and their original song ‘Excellent’.

“DMX: A Celebration of Life” saw other notable guests including rappers Nas and Swizz Beats, the latter of whom made a speech. Also in attendance was Eve, Jadakiss, Styles P and Drag-On – members and signees of the hip-hop collective and record label Ruff Ryders that boosted DMX’s early career.

Ahead of the service DMX’s red casket was driven to the Barclays Center on top of a Ruff Ryders monster truck that read “Long Live DMX” on the side. Thousands of motorcyclists joined the procession from Yonkers to Brooklyn in tribute with the bike-loving Ruff Ryders.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9 aged 50 after suffering a heart attack that left him on life support.

Yesterday’s memorial proceeded Simmons’ private funeral, which is being held in New York later today (April 25).

In related news, Action Bronson revealed earlier this week to Joe Rogan that the music of DMX seemingly induced the birth of his child.

In a new interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, the rapper spoke of the recent birth of his baby, which saw his wife in labour for 18 hours.

Bronson went on to explain that, after the long and torturous labour, it was only when he decided to put on the music of DMX in the background that the baby arrived.