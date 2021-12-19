Watch Kanye West’s latest Sunday Service livestream from LA

Kanye West has held another Sunday Service event in Los Angeles today (December 19) and livestreamed it online.

The rapper’s Sunday Service choir returned in all-black outfits standing in what looked like an empty warehouse for the latest instalment of his gospel events.

During the new livestream, which you can watch below, the choir performed gospel versions of tracks including Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’, Jeremih’s ‘Paradise’, as well as festive songs like ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’. A small group of people sat on benches watching on as the choir sang.

Watch the full 80-minute Sunday Service from LA below.

West’s most recent Sunday Service session before today took place in Los Angeles on November 28 and was dedicated to the late designer Virgil Abloh. At the event, the Sunday Service choir covered Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ while a message on the livestream read: “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, creative director of ‘Donda’.”

Earlier this week (December 16), the rapper said that he is planning to convert all of his houses into churches. In a new interview with culture magazine 032c, the star discussed his views on the state of modern society, saying: “We are under capitalist rule, and it’s killing us,” he said. “It’s time to change that.”

He continued: “I’m going to be homeless in a year. I’m going to turn all the homes I own into churches. We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go. It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available.”

It followed West’s recent reveal of his plans to tackle homelessness and hunger in Los Angeles. It has been reported that the star is considering using his own companies to provide education, jobs and housing to those in need.