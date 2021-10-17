Watch Kanye West perform ‘Runaway’ and ‘Flashing Lights’ at Italian wedding

Kanye West performed ‘Runaway’, ‘Flashing Lights’ and more at a wedding in Italy last night (October 16) – scroll down to watch footage now.

The rapper provided the soundtrack for the wedding of D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. EVP Alexander Arnault in Venice.

Performing with a black mask covering his face, West performed ‘Runaway’ from his 2010 album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’, ‘Graduation’’s ‘Flashing Lights’ and ‘Donda’’s ‘Come To Life’ and ‘Believe What I Say’.

Footage from the wedding, which was held in Venice, shows that the star’s voice was muffled by his mask. Watch him perform ‘Flashing Lights’, ‘Runaway’ and ‘Believe What I Say’ below now.

Kanye performing "Runaway" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/4WwxHsBEX1 — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Kanye performing "Flashing Lights" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/AriRIBgnwA — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

Kanye West cantando “Believe What I Say” no casamento de Alexandre Arnault e Geraldine Guyot. pic.twitter.com/AwcyKWFU7j — Mídia KWBR (@midiakwBR) October 17, 2021

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, the latter of whom recently covered ‘Moon River’ for a Tiffany campaign, were both also reportedly in attendance.

Meanwhile, West is selling the Wyoming ranch where he made albums including ‘Ye’, Pusha T’s ‘Daytona’, his ‘Kids See Ghosts’ collaboration with Kid Cudi and more. Monster Lake Ranch is up for sale for $11million (£8m), $3m (£2.2m) more than he paid for it when he bought it back in September 2019.

The ranch was listed for sale weeks after West reportedly bought a new mansion in Malibu for $57m (£41.5m).

Earlier this month, it was reported that the rapper was opening a new school, dubbed the ‘Donda Academy’. The school will be based in Southern California and is said to have a specific focus on basketball and has already agreed transfers to the school of a number of the US’s most highly-rated high school basketball players.