Watch Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir cover Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ “in loving memory of Virgil Abloh”

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service choir have performed a cover of Adele‘s ‘Easy On Me’ in honour of late designer Virgil Abloh, who died yesterday (November 28).

A Sunday Service livestream was broadcast on the Donda Live website after news of Abloh’s passing broke, during which the choir sang a rendition of the single from Adele’s latest album, ’30’.

Their cover was a reworked version of the song’s original lyrics, with the choir singing “Go easy on me, father / I am still your child / And I need the chance to / Feel your love around” in the chorus. The words “In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, creative director of ‘Donda'” appeared on the screen during the livestream.

Watch it below.

Abloh – artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and founder of Off-White – passed away at age 41 after a two-year battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the heart.

His family made the announcement via his social media page, writing: “We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend.

“He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.”

West – known legally as Ye – and Abloh had been friends since the early 2000s, with the latter designing many of West’s album covers, including 2010’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’.