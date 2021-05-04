Watch Karnivool perform ‘Goliath’ from ‘Sound Awake’ livestream

Karnivool have shared the first taste of their upcoming livestream event, ‘A Decade Of Sound Awake’.

The clip, released today (May 5), sees the band performing ‘Goliath’, track two from the ‘Sound Awake’ album.

The performance takes place inside the Heath Ledger Theatre, a space in the band’s native Perth that serves as part of the State Theatre Centre.

Watch the performance below:

Karnivool announced the live-streamed performance last week, which was filmed to make up for the mostly-cancelled shows they had planned to commemorate ‘Sound Awake’. Ironically, what was meant to be a 10-year anniversary celebration for the record will see the livestream happen just weeks before the album’s 12th anniversary.

“It’s been incredibly difficult and incredibly defeating to accept the fact we can’t tour this thing in the flesh,” frontman Ian Kenny said in a video posted to the band’s Instagram on Monday.

“At the moment, it’s proven harder than trying to remove a splinter from a flea’s arse using a crowbar.”

Kenny went on to thank the band’s fans for their ongoing support and for buying tickets for the livestream.

“This is a record that’s truly dear to the band’s heart,” he said. “It’s been like an old friend of mine ever since it was created. The performance of this record from start to finish… will tick some of those boxes that we think need ticking for you guys.”

‘A Decade Of Sound Awake’ takes place next Wednesday (May 12).