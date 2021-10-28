Watch Kasabian debut new single ‘ALYGATYR’ at homecoming show in Leicester

Kasabian showcased their new single ‘ALYGATYR’ at a homecoming show in Leicester last night (October 27).

The track, which is their first material since the departure of Tom Meighan, was shared yesterday.

The live performance saw guitarist Serge Pizzorno take lead vocals while The Music‘s Rob Harvey provided backing vocals at De Montfort Hall.

Advertisement

Introducing the track, Pizzorno said: “Right we’re gonna play a new one. We’ve saved it for tonight. We’re playing it for the first time, especially for you.” You can view the performance below.

The band also played a host of hits from their back catalogue including ‘Club Foot’, ‘Underdog’, ‘Vlad The Impaler’ and ‘Fire’.

Kasabian played:

‘Club Foot’

‘Ill Ray (The King)’

‘Underdog’

‘You’re in Love With a Psycho’

‘ALYGATYR’

‘Bumblebeee’

‘Shoot The Runner’

‘Stevie’

‘I.D.’

‘Pinch Roller’

‘Treat’

‘Empire’

‘Switchblade Smiles’

‘Vlad the Impaler’

Advertisement

Encore:

‘Happiness’

‘L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)’

‘Fire’

The band performed their first show without Meighan earlier this month as they began their 2021 UK tour, which wraps up at the O2 Academy Brixton in London next Tuesday (November 2).

Meanwhile, Meighan recently opened up about his mental health, experience in rehab and “consequence culture” in a blog post published in September.

The singer first discussed his assault conviction during an interview last year. He said he took “full responsibility” for the incident. Meighan is now working on his debut solo album and teased the song ‘Would You Mind’ earlier this month, telling fans that “music is my therapy”.

Back in May, Kasabian confirmed that they would continue as a band in Meighan’s absence, announcing an intimate run of UK tour dates.

The band are due to headline Neighbourhood Weekender and Isle Of Wight Festival next year.