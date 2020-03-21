News Music News

Watch Kate Nash play Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ on a penny whistle

That's one way to past the time during self-isolation

Will Lavin
Kate Nash
Kate Nash loves her some Metallica. CREDIT: Getty Images

Kate Nash is spending her time in self-isolation by reworking Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ using just a penny whistle – listen to it below.

The singer and star of Netflix series GLOW shared a video of herself tackling the iconic number on Twitter on Thursday (March 19) while she self-isolates due to the coronavirus pandemic – and so far it has amassed 140,000 views.

“Enter Sandman. I take requests,” she captioned the video.

Advertisement

Some of the requests coming from fans included the Brookside theme song, Spandau Ballet’s ‘Gold’, Daniel Bedingfield’s ‘Gotta Get Thru This’, Aerosmith’s ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’ and ‘She’s a Rainbow’ by The Rolling Stones.

One person asked Nash if she knew any Pantera, while another asked her to perform the Welsh national anthem.

Meanwhile, many artists have taken online to host virtual gigs to music fans while much of the world is in quarantine or self-isolation.

Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley has shared a cover of Nirvana classic ‘Heart-Shaped Box’.

The version, recorded in Bayley’s studio as he self-isolates due to the coronavirus outbreak, is the first in a forthcoming series of ‘Quarantine Covers’ he will be undertaking.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard has released a new song called ‘Life in Quarantine’.

Taking a break from his ‘Live From Home’ series, which he started on Wednesday (March 18) while at home in self-isolation because of the coronavirus crisis, Gibbard recorded the new song for his beloved Seattle.

Meanwhile, Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is being postponed.

Get details of every cancelled gig, festival and tour due to coronavirus – and how to get your ticket refund.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.