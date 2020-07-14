Watch Katy Perry clowning around in her new video for single ‘Smile’

Katy Perry has shared the video for the title track from her forthcoming new album ‘Smile’.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees the singer playing a miniature version of herself dressed as a clown.

The song was released as a single last week and Perry explained that she wrote it while battling “one of the darkest periods of my life”.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” she said.

“This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

‘Smile’ is set for release on August 14. The album will also feature previously released singles ‘Never Really Over’, ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ and ‘Daisies’.

The past year has also seen Perry release standalone singles ‘Small Talk’ and ‘Never Worn White’.

‘Smile’ will be Perry’s first album since the release of ‘Witness’ in 2017. It also follows up on her promise that it would be out this year, despite the challenges presented by coronavirus.

“In California, you know, there’s going to be a lot of rules and ways of doing things – we’re not just going to go back to normal,” she said when she announced ‘Daisies’.

“I’m going to put out a record this year, quarantined or not, because we ain’t gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing, even if we’re dancing in our homes.”

Perry also recently opened up on Kanye West‘s presidential run, subtly suggesting that the rapper’s lack of experience in politics might prove to be a hindrance.

“Well I think, you know, what we’ve learned, looking back, is that the presidential job is best suited for someone with experience,” she said.

“And that is a pro in their field. And I think we have seen and learned from experience, that when we don’t have pros in position, that it can get a little wild!”