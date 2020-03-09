Watch Katy Perry perform at ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final

Katy Perry performed at the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final yesterday afternoon. Before the match, Perry took to the pitch at the MCG to perform her hits ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’. A group of back-up dancers joined Perry, the most distinct of whom dressed as giant cricket bats.

After the game, the winning Australian team joined Katy Perry on stage to dance and sing through ‘Firework’ again. The match, played on International Women’s Day, drew a record-breaking crowd of 86,174.

With her T20 performance completed, Perry goes bush this week for her previously announced ‘Fight On’ charity concert. Perry plays an exclusive free concert for firefighters and their families this Wednesday (March 11). The show is set to place in the rural Victorian town of Bright.

“As a native Southern Californian, I know firsthand the devastation of wildfire across my home communities, and was particularly heartbroken by the Australian bushfires,” Perry said in a press statement last week.

“Australia has always given me so much love and support so FIGHT ON is one way to return that love, and help provide a little bit of joy to a country that’s given me so much joy.”

There is no word yet on whether Perry will tour Australia later in the year to play in other cities.